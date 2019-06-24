Manasquan graduates 218 seniors in Class of 2019

MANASQUAN — The rainy day of Manasquan High School’s [MHS] graduation ceremony kept the celebrations indoors, but it did not dampen spirits.

On Thursday, June 20, 218 senior students became MHS alumni as they received their diplomas in the school’s gymnasium. Robed in blue and white caps and gowns, graduates sat surrounded by faculty, friends and family members looking on at the school’s 134th commencement ceremony.

“Graduates, you have given me the inspiration and happiness that adds more value to what I do on a daily basis. Our years together have been built through success and triumphs,” said Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan, extending his congratulations to the graduating Class of 2019.

“Together we celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating Class of 2019. I want to thank all those who have made tonight possible — Manasquan Board of Education, administrators, teachers, staff, parents, guardians and grandparents — the students in the graduating Class of 2019 have become who they are because of you,” he said.

The Manasquan High School Class of 2019 valedictorian was Madison Hicks and the salutatorian was Alexa Minton. Both students gave addresses at the graduation.

Additional addresses were made by board of education President Eugene Cattani and MHS Principal Rick Coppola — his last year in that role.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.