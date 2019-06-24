Jonathan F. Epaminondas

By
Star News Group Staff
-
23 views

Jonathan F. Empaminondas, 83, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Hospital. 

Born on July 4, 1935, Jonathan served in the United States Marines and was laid to rest in Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Arneytown. John attended Manasquan High School and was a lifelong friend of Jack Nicholson. He designed the original plaque for