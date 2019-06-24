Greta Marie Gardner, 84, formerly of Brielle, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.
Born on January 25, 1935 in Lunde, Denmark, Greta grew up in West Orange. She worked in New York City at Nabisco in bookkeeping before meeting her husband of 59 years Richard
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)