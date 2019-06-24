Greta Marie Gardner

Greta Marie Gardner, 84, formerly of Brielle, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida.

Born on January 25, 1935 in Lunde, Denmark, Greta grew up in West Orange. She worked in New York City at Nabisco in bookkeeping before meeting her husband of 59 years Richard