Lavallette’s summer kick off gets bigger and better

LAVALLETTE– The Lavallette Business Association [LBA] held their third annual Kickoff to Summer Food Truck Festival, welcoming the season with full-time and part-time residents.

Near the borough’s bayfront beach on Bay Boulevard, 16 food trucks filled the parking lot and catered to hundreds of visitors as live music filled the air.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, organizers remarked how surprised they were as people started to line up just as the event started.

“Usually its a much later crowd after they get off the beach, but this is starting strong so hopefully it will be a record breaker, Rebecca Malloy, president of the LBA, said.

All funds raised by the LBA through the event go to fund free events throughout the year, including treasure hunts at the beach, kites and castles, and the annual Hometown Christmas event.

