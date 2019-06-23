Historical society raises funds with yard and bake sale

MANASQUAN — In addition to helping the Squan Village Historical Society maintain the Bailey-Reed House Museum on South Avenue, funds from a yard and bake sale on Saturday will go toward exhibiting one of the last outhouses in the borough.

“That’s going to be our next major project,” Jan Lavance, a trustee of the historical society, said. She jokingly called the outhouse a “four-seater” with enough space for two adults and two children.

The outhouse, which the society believe to date back to 1856, was moved to the Bailey-Reed House Museum from a mile down the street in 1998.

All items sold at the yard sale were originally donated by members of the historical society and residents. More than 100 people came to the yard and bake sale throughout Friday and Saturday, with the historical society hoping to early around $1,000.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.