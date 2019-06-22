Suspects charged after spate of car burglaries

LAVALLETTE — Three Irvington residents have been arrested and charged after reports of cars being burglarized in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 19, Lavallette Police said on Friday.

According to police, officers were alerted to reports of several burglarized vehicles in the area of Bryn Mawr Avenue at 1:28 a.m. on June 19.

Ptl. Victoria Lamb was dispatched to the area, where she found a suspect carrying “burglary proceeds” three blocks south of Bryn Mawr, near Ortley Avenue, police said in a statement.

After a foot pursuit, a 16-year-old female minor from Irvington was arrested, police said.

An investigation later revealed two additional suspects, Amadi Telemaque, 20, and Isaiah Antoine, 18, both of Irvington, who police said were engaged in the car burglaries with the juvenile suspect.

Police also said in a statement that a loaded 9mm handgun and an illegal substance were found after authorities conducted a court-authorized search of a vehicle connected to the investigation.

The three suspects were each charged with possession of a community weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Mr. Antoine was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and the juvenile suspect has been charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

Mr. Telemaque and Mr. Antione were being held in Ocean County Jail while the juvenile suspect was turned over to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

