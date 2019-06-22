Fatal GSP accident in Brick under investigation

BRICK TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Stare Police are investigating a three-car motor vehicle accident that occurred on the Garden State Parkway shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 93.3 in Brick Township.

According to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, public information officer for the NJ State Police, the three vehicles involved were traveling northbound on the parkway. There was one fatality and three people were critically injured in one of the vehicles, according to Sgt. Peele, who said there were no injuries reported to passengers in the other two vehicles involved in the crash.

Sgt. Peele said no further information was available Saturday evening as the circumstances of the crash were under investigation by the N.J. Stare Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, which is leading the inquiry.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_os_brick]