Belmar Hit and Run: “Altercation” between victim and driver

BELMAR — Two pedestrians involved in a hit and run accident earlier this month had been involved in an altercation with the driver of a silver Cadillac Escalade before being dragged by the vehicle, according to an accident report by the Belmar Police Department.

At 1:28 a.m. on June 1 police responded to an alleged hit and run accident on E Street. Officers who arrived on the scene found two victims in need of medical attention; Joseph V. Mallett, 23, of Emerson, and Carly Friedman, 23, of Westfield.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Cadillac drove down E Street in the western lane of the road, along the curb. Mr. Mallett then proceeded to engage “in an altercation” with the driver and was hanging on to the left side of the vehicle.

As driver one pulled away from the location, he stuck Ms. Friedman with the right corner of his vehicle, according to the report.

Both Mr. Mallett and Ms. Friedman were dragged by the vehicle and were “dislodged in different areas.” They were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Police believe the driver fled the scene by heading north on E Street.

The Belmar Police Department is currently investigating the incident along with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or information on the accused vehicle to contact the Belmar Police Department at 732-681-1700.

[more_cs–nw]

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.