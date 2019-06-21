Sarah Stern murderer sentenced to life in prison

FREEHOLD – Liam McAtasney, 21, of Neptune City, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Sarah Stern, 19, also of Neptune City.

The sentencing by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Richard W. English came on on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office.

On Feb. 26, following a two-month trial, a jury found Mr. McAtasney guilty of killing and robbing Ms. Stern at her Neptune City home on Dec. 2.], 2016 and throwing her body off the Route 35 bridge that connects Belmar and Neptune City.

Mr. McAtasney was also sentenced to 20 years for first-degree robbery, 20 years for second degree disturbing or desecrating human humans, and five years for third-degree hindering.

An investigation found that Mr. McAtasney’s roommate, Preston Taylor, 19, of Neptune City, had assisted in the planning of the robbery and the disposing of the remains of Ms. Stern. Mr. Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of first degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree desecration of human remains and third-degree hindering apprehension of oneself. Mr. Taylor will be sentenced on June 28.

At 2 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2016, the Neptune City Police Department responded to reports of a missing vehicle on the Route 35 bridge, which was registered to Ms. Stern’s grandmother. An investigation by police determined that Ms. Stern was the driver of the vehicle at the time, and was missing.

A search for Ms. Stern combed the area in the proceeding days, with divers, boats and helicopters searching the Shark River for any sign of Ms. Stern. All efforts proved unsuccessful.

During the investigation into her disappearance, a friend of Mr. McAtasney presented law enforcement with information regarding Mr. McAtasney’s involvement in the killing of Ms. Stern. Working with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. McAtasney’s friend videotaped a conversation with Mr. McAtasney, where the former admitted to the murder in detail.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_Belmar]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.