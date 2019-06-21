Paddle to the Edge charts future for the bay

OCEAN COUNTY — A small navy of citizen scientists up and down the shores of Barnegat Bay will take to the bay in kayaks, canoes and on paddleboards beginning next Saturday to take part in a crucial study that maps the bay’s dynamic shorelines.

Paddle for the Edge is an annual project undertaken by The Barnegat Bay Partnership [BBP], that aims to map the shores of the bay with the help of local volunteer community members who are interested in protecting important wetlands with the help of a smartphone app.

BBP is a collective of federal, state, municipal, academic, business and private groups that work together with the communities of the Barnegat Bay watershed to help restore, protect and enhance the water quality and natural resources of the Barnegat Bay and its watershed, according to the website.

Over 100 people have volunteered to help BBP after attending one of several training sessions held over the last few weeks on how to use the data-collecting app and what to look for when they are out on the bay.

“It’s all citizen scientists, it’s all volunteers. We have a couple of training sessions where we get them up to speed, turn them into scientists and then there’s a three-week period during the summer where they actually go out by themselves and complete an assigned section that we give them,” said Shannon Vasquez, the project’s field technician.

“All of the data that we’re collecting right now is our baseline data but ultimately we’re collecting data to help influence restoration projects around the bay, so we’ll be sharing our data with the public and other interest groups.”

