Lavallette kicks off summer with annual food truck festival

LAVALLETTE— The third annual Kick Off to Summer Food Truck Festival hosted by the Lavallette Business Association [LBA] will take place Saturday, June 22, and will have 17 food trucks for patrons to choose from, according to LBA President Rebecca Malloy.

Ms. Malloy said the LBA is able to provide a wider variety of food this year, adding Greek-style and Jamaican-style food trucks to the kick off event.

“It should be a great event again. It keeps getting bigger and better every year,” said Ms. Malloy.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Children are admitted free, adults will pay $5, and the entire festival will take place at the Lavallette Bayfront and Philadelphia Avenue.

A giant version of Connect 4 and Jenga will be available for families to enjoy, as well as a “fairy hair lady” who intertwines tinsel in children’s hair for a magical look. There will also be a face painter, balloon artist and glitter tattoos for the kids.

The Lavallette Fire Department will be providing a beer and wine garden for those 21 and up.

Two live bands, “You Can Drum” and “The Suspects,” will be jamming the night away. “The Suspects” is an 80s cover band, according to Ms. Malloy, so keep your ears open for your favorite 80s hits.

