Brick resident named to Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame



BRICK TOWNSHIP —Tom Kaczmarek was never the greatest baseball player or basketball player growing up in Elizabeth in the 1930s and 40s. At 5’6,” his height limited his ability at a lot of sports other children were playing, until one day when he was around 11 years old, he wandered into one of the many local gyms in Elizabeth at the time, and was invited to train and box with the local Police Athletic League boys.

He won his first two fights after having never stepped into a ring before, spawning a career as a boxer and on Sunday, June 23, Mr. Kaczmarek will be officially inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame [ACBHOF] for his legendary role as a boxing referee in a career that spanned three decades and sent him to countries all over the world to call over 1,500 professional fights, including 110 world championships.

“It’s truly an honor, it really is,” said Mr. Kaczmarek a Brick Township resident, of his ACBHOF induction. He is also currently in the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame as well as the Elizabeth Hall of Fame.

However, Mr. Kaczmarek, better known in his day as “Tommy Kaye,” began his career as an amateur boxer, after his days of training with the PAL in Elizabeth after being convinced by one of his coaches. In 1946, he first stepped into the ring as an amateur boxer at the age of 19 in the featherweight division. There, he compiled a record of 8-1.

“Back then, there used to be fights all over New Jersey all of the time,” Mr. Kaczmarek said.

“Elizabeth, Trenton, Newark, Camden, Jersey City: they all had a bunch of [boxing] gyms.”

Following a successful amateur career, Mr. Kaczmarek turned professional in 1947. His parents, he said, were not such huge fans of his career in the violent sport of boxing, but allowed him to pursue his career.

He compiled a career record of 11-5-3, and in 1949 after losing a fight in Providence, Rhode Island, he decided to call it quits.

In 1980, he was convinced to become a licensed official for the WBC, and began his three decade career judging some of the biggest names in the boxing world, including renowned boxing matches such as Ray Leonard vs Tommy Hearns II; Lennox Lewis vs Vitaly Klitschko; Oscar de la Hoya vs Floyd Mayweather; Roberto Duran vs Iran Barkley; and George Foreman vs Evander Holyfield.

In Atlantic City alone, he officiated 215 boxing shows, including 19 world championship fights.

