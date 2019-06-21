Brick Schools superintendent resigns

BRICK TOWNSHIP —Superintendent of Brick Schools Gerard Dalton, has resigned from his post after spending just over a year with the financially struggling school district.

Mr. Dalton first notified the district of his intentions to leave following last night’s board of education meeting.

“Last evening, I provided the Board of Education with initial notification of my intent to tender my resignation on June 26th following approval for a new position in another district,” Mr. Dalton said in an email to the district’s staff. He said he plans to return to being a school principal, a position he has held in other districts in the past.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision to pursue a different path in my career, that of principal again.

“Upon reflection of my career, skills, passions, personal and family life, and in consultation with trusted mentors, I have determined it is best for me to return to the role of building principal. This position will offer me the opportunity to serve more closely with students, teachers and families,” he said.

Mr. Dalton said he will still be under contract for 90 days and will continue to serve for that term or until the board names a replacement, if that occurs before the 90 days.. He was appointed by the school district in April 2018 to succeed interim superintendent Dennis Filippone, a longtime educator in the district, who retired in January 2019.

Mr. Dalton had previously been employed as an assistant superintendent in West Windsor-Plainsboro district. Mr. Dalton’s compensation was $193,000 for the 2019-2020 school year..

”Undoubtedly, this decision may be disappointing to you. I have valued my relationships with each of you … We have faced many challenges and done so with humility and professionalism,” Mr. Dalton said in the email..

“Brick Township Public Schools are filled with caring folks who demonstrate great pride in their community. I have been blessed to have been embraced by the love and support of these wonderful people. The most challenging part of the decision is leaving the people.”

Mr. Dalton did not return calls seeking comment on Friday.

The Brick Public Schools district has been struggling to compensate for a loss of $2.7 million in state aid for the 2019-2020 year after losing $1.9 million in aid for 2018-2019. The district recently announced plans to cut over 60 staff positions to help offset the loss of funding.

[more–os_nw]