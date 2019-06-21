Brick man breaks into store with sledgehammer, is arrested

BRICK TOWNSHIP–Brick Township police have arrested a man for breaking into a store with a sledgehammer at 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Albert Tilton,63, of Pine Drive, was seen on security camera at Sweet Green Market, 2746 Hooper Ave., using a sledge hammer to break the glass of the front door to enter the store. Mr. Tilton took the cash register and fled the store, according to the police report. An hour and a half later, Mr. Tilton returned to the store and removed a floor safe, police said.

On Thursday before 6 p.m., Mr. Tilton was reported as missing by a relative.

“A relative of Tilton’s was concerned because Tilton had shown up at her house at 8:30 a.m. that morning, acting somewhat irrational, asking for a ride to sell some things at the flea market. She refused him the ride and he left the area. She showed Officer Bennett footage from her Ring doorbell, and Officer Bennett recognized that the Ring footage showed the same subject as the Sweet Green security camera footage,” Brick Police Sgt. Jim Kelly said,

Officer Bennett contacted investigating officers and went to Mr. Tilton’s address on Pine Drive. While officers were on scene at his residence, Mr. Tilton was spoted riding his bicycle in the area by Ptl. Robert Heschle. He was stopped and held by Officer Heschle and Officer Bennett responded to his location and placed Mr. Tilton under arrest. A search incident to the arrest yielded cash believed to be proceeds of the burglary.

“A search of the residence on Pine Drive yielded the stolen safe and the sledge hammer used to break the front door. The cash register was found in the trail that leads from Pine Drive to Hooper Ave., where Sweet Green Food Market is located,” Sgt. Kelly said.

Mr. Tilton was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and criminal mischief in excess of $3,000 worth of damage.