Beach tries to rescue the music

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The prospects for a 2019 Band Shell Concert Series have brightened, with three members of the community raising 30 percent of the funding needed to keep the program afloat.

Mike Corona of Ocean County Music, Council President Thomas Vogel and former councilman George Loder have been working together to secure funding for the concerts after Mayor Stephen Reid, who recently lost his bid for re-election, declared last week that the Point Pleasant Beach Endowment Fund did not have enough money in place. The concerts had already been planned and advertised for the summer season, beginning on June 27.

Vince Castin, a resident of the borough and member of the VFW, asked the mayor at Tuesday night’s council meeting if there would be any concerts at the band shell going forward.

The mayor, who has helped raise funds for the series in the past, responded, “No. At least not this year. It costs a lot of money, and it’s tough to get the money.”

Following the council meeting, Councilman Vogel countered that claim, saying the council is still searching for people who would be willing to donate to save the concert series.

“We are continuing to look for anyone who is willing to donate. We’re trying to have some performance there, and Mike Corona from Ocean County Music is working with some of his students to maybe put on some lower cost shows there so we can still have some entertainment,” said Mr. Vogel. “ A lot of things are harder, it seems, this year in the funding cycles to catch up with donations.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.