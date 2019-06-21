Art in the Park … and Beyond in Bay Head Sunday

BAY HEAD — This Sunday enjoy a leisurely stroll through Centennial Park while enjoying hundreds of works of art created in a wide array of mediums.
Sponsored by the Bay Head Business Association, the third annual “Art in the Park … and Beyond” takes place Sunday, June 23, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It is the third annual, it is very exciting. Over 80 artists in the park this year and we have fine artists, fine hand makers, and then there are 16 businesses in the area of Bay Head that are participating with their own art-related activity,” organizer Zsa Zsa Stackles said Tuesday.
Eighty-plus artists from Bay Head, as well as many neighboring communities, will showcase their work and be available to talk with attendees as they stroll throughout the park, located behind borough hall on Bridge Avenue.
“There are a few repeats but there were a lot of new artists selected this year. There was a waiting list when I reached my max and that was pretty amazing,” Ms. Stackles said.
