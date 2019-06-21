Art in the Park … and Beyond in Bay Head Sunday

BAY HEAD — This Sunday enjoy a leisurely stroll through Centennial Park while enjoying hundreds of works of art created in a wide array of mediums.

Sponsored by the Bay Head Business Association, the third annual “Art in the Park … and Beyond” takes place Sunday, June 23, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is the third annual, it is very exciting. Over 80 artists in the park this year and we have fine artists, fine hand makers, and then there are 16 businesses in the area of Bay Head that are participating with their own art-related activity,” organizer Zsa Zsa Stackles said Tuesday.