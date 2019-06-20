Kids Go Fish Day comes to Lake Como this month

LAKE COMO — The annual Kids Go Fish Day, which normally takes place at Sylvan Lake in Bradley Beach, has been moved to Lake Como and is set to take place on Saturday, June 29.

The reason for the move to Lake Como from Sylvan Lake is due, in part, to the lake being too shallow for the event.

Bradley Beach Councilman John Weber said there “basically aren’t any fish,” in Sylvan Lake.

According to Bradley Beach Recreation Director Shawn Heeter, “The past few years the event was held at Sylvan Lake. Kids caught sunnies and perch. The event is moved to Lake Como due to some work that was done to Sylvan Lake this year.”

