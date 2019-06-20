Jade Glab of Belmar is crowned Miss New Jersey

BELMAR — As a girl, Jade Glab watched Miss America pageants from home, hoping to one day be on the stage representing her home state.

Now, it seems the Belmar native’s dream is going to come true.

“It feels absolutely amazing but absolutely surreal because you dream of this moment from the time you are a little girl,” Ms. Glab said.

Ms. Glab won the Miss New Jersey crown during the annual pageant which took place at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 15.

She will now go on to compete in this year’s Miss America pageant, which is usually held in September. A date and location for the event, which is in its 97th year, has yet to be decided.

She earned top marks in the talent competition for her rendition of “O Mio Babbino Caro.” She has been studying opera since she was 14-years-old, and had been a vocal major at Red Bank Regional Visual and Performing Arts Academy.

On her way to becoming Miss New Jersey, she won Miss New Jersey Central Beaches earlier this year, and before that the title of Miss Monmouth County.

Using the platform “Healthy Children Strong America,” over the past year she has been in and out of schools and at public events.

She has visited Belmar Elementary School multiple times over the years – including reading to children during this year’s Read Across America Day this March- singing the national anthem at events – such as at the Donut Chase 5K- and even holding public work out sessions- like a Zumba fundraiser at Belmar Elementary School to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network of Hospitals.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.