Education commissioner visits West Belmar Elementary School

WALL TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Commissioner of Education Lamont Repollet visited West Belmar Elementary School June 12 to hear from third-grade students about what they learned throughout the year.

West Belmar Principal Anthony Abeal said the school was fortunate to be selected for a visit from the commissioner as a way to celebrate the end of the school year.

He said during the visit, students highlighted certain events and subject areas they’ve learned, and the day culminated with the school’s spring concert, featuring performances from third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students.

“He made just such a positive connection with the students and the staff. He was so happy to be here, and he shared with the kids: ‘This is what inspires me to work hard at the state level,’ ” Mr. Abeal said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

