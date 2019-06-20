Borough’s 100-year old sewer pipes being replaced

BRADLEY BEACH — Century-old terracotta pipes under the borough’s streets are being replaced after complaints of sewer system backups.

The project, now in progress, is being overseen by the borough’s engineering firm, Leon S. Avakian Consultanting Engineers.

Mayor Gary Engelstad, during the borough’s June 11 meeting, pulled a discolored piece of the borough’s aging sewer infrastructure out of a plastic bag to show residents the extent of the problem.

“If anyone wants to know what’s being pulled out of our streets, this is the 100-year-old terracotta that is being replaced,” the mayor said, holding up a large chunk of pipe.

According to Jerry Freda, a principal engineer at Avakian, the first phase of the three-phase project to replace some of the most dilapidated areas of the borough’s sewer system is nearly complete.

“Due to the age of the system and its current condition, in many of the pipes there have been collapses and the pipe is way out of alignment and it wasn’t allowing the sewage to flow through the pipes,” he said, adding that this has occurred in isolated locations throughout the borough and is not endemic of the entire sewer system.

