Belmar’s Don Tarrant inducted into NJ Surfing Hall of Fame

BELMAR — Surfing in Monmouth County would not be the same without Don Tarrant, owner of East Line Surf Shop in Belmar.

To honor his four years of promoting amateur surfing Mr. Tarrant, who has run East Line Surf for nearly 40 years, has been inducted into the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame [NJSHOF].

“It’s really a huge honor to have your name mentioned with some of the most prestigious surfers in New Jersey’s history,” Mr. Tarrant said.

The induction took place on Friday, May 31 at the Algonquin Theatre in Manasquan.

Mr. Tarrant was inspired to take up surfing after watching the movie, The Endless Summer, which debuted in 1966.

Mr. Tarrant, who was 10 years old at the time, was “enamored” by the portrayal of the surfing lifestyle.

“After that movie I said to myself, ‘I want to be a surfer.’”

He took up a surfboard soon after that. When his family moved to the shore in the late 1960s, his interest in the sport developed into a passion.

“I don’t want it to come off wrong, but surfing is really like an addiction, I like the feeling of surfing, I love the lifestyle and the way that we live,” Mr. Tarrant said, adding that he has traveled all around the world just to surf.

“I have been fortunate enough to have a surf shop here in Belmar for 38 years and I hope that we pass that passion and love of surfing to the people who come in the store and the people who surf our events.”

In 1983 Cecil Lear, who Mr. Tarrant calls the “God Father” of New Jersey Surfing, tasked him with creating a central New Jersey district for the Eastern Surfing Association district to showcase amateur surfers.

Within two years, Mr. Tarrant’s district was the second largest in the association, out of 30 districts. Those amateur events would attract around 200 surfers.

Mr. Tarrant also established a professional surfing contest in Belmar, The Belmar Pro, which takes place in September between 16th and 18th Avenue.

Professional surfers from all around the U.S., as well as from Europe, South America and Australia, take part in the tournament.

According to Brian Heritage, president of the NJSHOF, Mr. Tarrant left an indelible mark on the surfing culture of Monmouth County.

“[Mr. Tarrant] was a tireless advocate for amateur surfing back in the 1980s and 1990s and with his surf shop he was involved in giving surfers access to the beach,” Mr. Heritage said.

“He gave a lot of kids opportunities to better themselves and he gave the whole state of New Jersey the opportunity to see world-class surfing by having professional surfing events.”

The NJSHOF was established in 2015 and is headquartered in the Tuckerton Seaport Museum in Tuckerton.

The organization inducts surfers into their hall of fame once every two years, taking into consideration surfers from all over New Jersey and their impact on the state’s surf culture.

This year 12 surfers were inducted out of a field of 20.

