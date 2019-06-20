10th Avenue Pavilion gets temporary CO after repairs

BELMAR — Fears that the borough’s emergency services headquarters would not be ready for the summer have eased as the borough has obtained a temporary certificate of occupancy for the structure, following partial repairs.

Describing conditions so far addressed by the repairs, borough officials said that the 10th Avenue pavilion, which houses lifeguards and police personnel during the summer, would flood on rainy days and water would also seep through windows and doors.

Councilman Jim McCracken, who says he recently toured the building, said he was alarmed by the extent of the damage that had gone unnoticed in previous years.

“The good news is the structural deficiencies are being repaired,” Mr. McCraken said. “It was described to me by one of the management staff down there that when it rained, it was like a waterfall cascading down the staircase and out of the building.

“The sheetrock was falling apart, the paint was peeling … that has all been fixed and repaired but there is more work to be done,” the councilman said.

The 10th Avenue Pavilion, along with the Taylor Pavilion on 5th Avenue, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Both were reconstructed in 2017 after residents narrowly voted by referendum to construct the two buildings for $4.1 million.

