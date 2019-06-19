Ocean Grove selected for U.S. Navy Band Tour

America’s Navy is coming to Ocean Grove, New Jersey, one of four cities in three states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2019 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Band Cruisers performance is scheduled for July 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association’s Great Auditorium.

As the U.S. Navy’s premier popular music group, the Cruisers feature nine of the Navy’s most dynamic performers. Their versatility provides them the capability to play multiple genres of music, ranging from rhythm and blues, pop, classic rock, adult contemporary and jazz standards, as well as original material. This elite group has engaged and excited audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and abroad with world-class musicianship and high-energy, fun-filled performances.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.