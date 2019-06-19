Ocean Grove fétes 150 years this Independence Day

July 4th festivities will be bolstered this year by the 150th anniversary of Ocean Grove.

In order to celebrate the milestone anniversary, as well as, the Independence Day holiday, a Community Day in Auditorium Square Park will include many Ocean Grove organizations hosting games, music and food immediately following the annual parade. Fireworks will follow at dusk.

“It’s a community day,” said Natalie Stephens-Stewart, Program Director at the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. “We want everyone to enjoy the day!”

Activities at the Community Day will include face painting, a photo booth, a voting challenge game, a fishing game and a dunk tank hosted by the Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Ocean Grove Chamber Executive Director Jessie Thompson said: “Camp Meeting has asked us to participate and we’re really excited about that.”

The annual parade will be held between 10:30am and 12:30pm following its usual route throughout town, community day will follow right after from 1pm to 5pm in Auditorium Square Park. Community Day will include music provided by a deejay.

Catherine Harrison, chairman of the 150th Anniversary Committee for the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association spoke at the June 19 Ocean Grove Chamber Meeting about the Camp Meeting’s three-year fundraising campaign.

“We’re committed to Camp Meeting, to the ministry and to the community,” she said gesturing towards the audience of business owners at the meeting held in the Camp Meeting Community Room. The Board of Trustees pledged 22% of the $1.5 million fundraising goal that has been set. Other donations have also been made, totaling $570,000 to date.

Proceeds from this fundraising campaign will be used to fulfill the three Es, according to Juli Ferrell, director of development for the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The first E, Enhance, will focus on repairing the beachfront facilities including the fishing pier destroyed by Superstorm Sandy. The second E, Extend, will aim to “extend the viability of the historic buildings” on the Camp Meeting grounds. The final E, Expand, will look to expand programming into the shoulder seasons.

There will also be other 150th anniversary celebrations this year including Victorian Day on July 27, which Ms. Stephens-Stewart said will pay “tribute to historial Ocean Grove” and include a horse-drawn wagon with historical narration, a dedication ceremony for the new fountain, hymn singing, speakers, historical reenactments and a poetry reading. The Camp Meeting Association is partnering with the Ocean Grove HIsotrical Society for this event.

#OceanGroveForever is an all day music festival that will be held in the boardwalk pavilion on August 10. There will be family fun day items including a petting zoo, bounce house, a food truck festival and a bonfire in the evening. This event will close out with the annual celebration of Illumination Night in Auditorium Square Park.

Details on the 150th Anniversary celebrations can be found on the Camp Meeting Association’s website.