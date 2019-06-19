Broadway Musical Revue Ocean Grove Summer Tradition

The Starving Artist Restaurant in Ocean Grove is excited to bring back live performances to the porch at Days. The Porch Show 2019, a Broadway musical revue will run Wednesday through Saturday, June 26 -29, and Wednesday, July 3 and Friday July 5. All performances begin at 7:30 PM.

The musical review is a collection of songs from Broadway musicals past and present, performed rain or shine on the outdoor porch at The Starving Artist at Days, 48 Pitman Avenue in Ocean Grove.

Outdoor summer theater on the porch of the restaurant has become a summer tradition. The Porch Show 2019 includes music from acclaimed Broadway titles from South Pacific to Make, Seasaw to Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes to Bye, Bye Birdie, and much more.

Conceived by Nick Montesano with Musical Direction by Jeff Brown the show stars veterans Tara Beams, Sean Dickinson, Heather McLaughlin, Amanda Munice, Samantha Maidlow, Starving Artist owner Arnold Teixeira, Frank Falisi , newcomer Emily Monus, as well as Montesano who also directs the production. Allison Walter stage manages the production.

The Starving Artist Summer Theater is the NJACT Perry Award winning Theater Company that has produced shows at Days for nearly 15 years. Past presentations include The Mikado, Joseph… Once on this Island, Godspell, H.M.S. Pinafore, Seussical, and many more.

A previous serious of reviews, Summer Summer, Summer Summer, Too and Summer, the Prequel each one a Perry Award for Outstanding Production of an Original Musical.

Open rehearsals on the porch provide passersby with a glimpse of the process needed to mount such a production. Summer audiences have embraced the whimsy of these productions and make it a tradition to attend.

Tickets are $25 and seating is limited. Call 732.988.1007 for information and tickets.