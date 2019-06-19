Avon holds Field Day at Norwood Beach

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Elementary School students competed in their favorite end-of-school-year event, Field Day, on Friday, June 14.

Students and teachers spent the day on the Norwood Avenue beach playing games, enjoying the weather and eating lunch.

“It’s a beautiful day for us. We’re lucky, and it’s great to be on the beach,” said physical education and health teacher Jimmy Nappo. Mr. Nappo is also in charge of organizing Field Day.

The blue team faced off against the gold team in activities such as water balloon toss, beach flags and sack races.

Scores tallied at the end of the day revealed the gold team won.

Field Day is a daylong event for students. In the morning, kindergarten through fifth grade played games while six through eighth grade received water safety training on the beach. In the afternoon, the students switched, and kindergarten through fifth grade returned to school for an assembly.

