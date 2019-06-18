Point Pleasant local indicted on theft charges

POINT PLEASANT — A grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against a local woman who allegedly stole more than $223,000 from Manasquan-based The Atlantic Club, where she was a bookkeeper, between January 2012 and June 2017.

On June 17, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced that a Monmouth County grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against Jennifer Ambrosino, 41, of Point Pleasant.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, the indictment charges include one count of second-degree Theft of Movable Property, one count of second-degree Computer Criminal Activity, four counts of third-degree Failure to Pay Taxes, four counts of third-degree Filing of a Fraudulent Tax Return, and one count of fourth-degree Falsifying Records.

Ms. Ambrosino, if convicted of either of the second-degree offenses, faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison. In addition, the third-degree charges each have a maximum five years in state prison, according to the press release. The fourth-degree charge has a maximum exposure of 18 months in state prison.

