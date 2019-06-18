Howard James McClain

Howard James McClain, 86, of Inman, South Carolina [formerly of Belmar], departed this life on June 6, 2019.

Howard was married to the late Bessie Lee Prysock McClain. After high school Howard moved to New Jersey where he worked for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk from 1953 until his retirement in 2015.

A big, strong, handsome man