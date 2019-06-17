Why jump out of a plane, when you can race a powerboat?

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — How do you sum up the thrill of a lifetime?

Being a 22-year old from a suburban town up north, at least an hour from the nearest beach, powerboat racing was never on my radar. My parents said that as a child I was terrified of the ocean, and would scream and cry when the waves would inch closer and closer to where my dad held me by the shoreline.

Flash forward years later when I have more than three words in my vocabulary, and I’m now a reporter for The Ocean Star at the helm of a powerboat called “The Typhoon.” As Tom “The Gun” Crowley worked the throttle next to me, I was given the exhilarating opportunity to steer “The Typhoon” around the undulating waves of the Manasquan Inlet and out into the less forgiving waters of the Atlantic.

Being five foot flat always meant jumping to knock down the spice I needed from the top shelf and small crevices were my best friends while playing hide-and-seek. In this case, I had to kneel in order to give me the inches necessary to see over the front of the boat and steer us out into open water.

With instruction from Mr. Crowley, who raced in this past weekend’s Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix, I aimed for a boat far off in the distance as he increased the boat’s speed. The increase in speed planted a smile on my face for the rest of our journey, kept in place by the wind and the adrenaline caused by feeling like I was on a rollercoaster that I was in control of.

That feeling of being in complete control while also having an understanding that powerboat racing is a dangerous sport quenched my thirst for excitement, something I did not think would be achieved while living in the tri-state area unless I parachuted out of a plane or bungee jumped off a cliff.

Now I don’t need to do either of those daredevil-esque activities…I’ve driven a powerboat.