Race rivalries turn into friendships

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— What began as a rivalry between racers, blossomed into a family. One where brothers fight and throw punches in the form of bumping boats, but at the end of the day are always able to laugh it off and enjoy each other’s company. After all the antics and name-calling are through, once the boats are docked, what’s left is the friendship shared and found between racers competing in this year’s Pro Stock V powerboat race class at the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix.

“Racing is serious, but the friendships are priceless,” said Randy “Mad Dog” Schleuss, who has been racing for 21 years and throttled “Typhoon” during the past weekend’s race.

“Some of my best friends are in boat racing.”

The racers on “Typhoon,” “Done Deal” and “Woah Mama” have been competing against one another for years. This year Steve Papp and Mike Myrnock, who are usually behind the wheel of “Done Deal,” were unable to race due to an injury. Meanwhile, “Woah Mama,” raced by Kyle Miller and Jay Wohltman, was in the shop because of mechanical problems.

All arrows pointed toward “Woah Mama” racers being unable to compete this year, but that’s not what family is about. Mr. Papp lent Mr. Miller and Mr. Wohltman “Done Deal” for the weekend, so they could still compete in the Grand Prix.

“It’s all about family,” said Mr. Miller. “We all have kids, our kids play together, it’s a big giant family when we’re there. We all travel together, we do everything together.”

Mr. Miller said Mr. Schleuss is the biggest ball buster you’ve ever met in your life,” but at the same time describes their relationship as “…really, really, really close.”

“But once we hit the race course, it’s every man for himself,” he told The Ocean Star last week before the races took place. “I’m going to kick Randy’s ass, that’s my plan.”

Mr. Schleuss explained, “When you’re out on the water, it’s game on.”

