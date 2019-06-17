Point Pleasant Grand Prix is a family affair

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— The year is 1975. The inaugural Benihana Grand Prix, named for its sponsor’s chain of Japanese restaurants, had brought powerboat racing adrenaline chasers from all around the world to the borough for an over 200-mile long race, running laps from New York’s Fire Island to Seaside Heights.

Flash forward to the 1980s, and then-Councilwoman Barbara Reid, current Mayor Stephen Reid’s mother, was appointed by the mayor and council as chair of the Tourism Advisory Group, otherwise known as TAG. The group worked as a clearing house for all borough activities, and while Ms. Reid was in charge she collaborated with its members and those on the Offshore Powerboat Association [OPA] Committee to maintain the race’s reputation for being the “Indy 500” of offshore racing, according to OPA’s website.

After OPA signed a five-year deal in 2010 for the race to be moved to Atlantic City due to a loss in sponsorship, Mayor Reid ran on a platform of bringing the race back to the borough, successfully doing so in 2016.

In 2019, Ms. Reid proudly wore a sash identifying her as “Grand Marshal 2019” at the race’s 50th Anniversary press conference, and her son held her hand as he spoke on a race they both have been such integral parts of and that has been a staple of the borough for decades.

“When I was a kid, the powerboat race was something you looked forward to. You looked forward to these big boats coming into your town with a lot of people. You looked forward to not only the race, but when the boats were put in the water you could watch that and it was fun. The parade was great, being with the drivers and talking about racing with them. They were these fast, cool boats,” said Mayor Reid last week.

“It was a great memory as a kid growing up. I was really attached to it. So I wanted to bring the boat race back. It was one of my number one priorities. The reason that I thought it would be great for the town is because it created an opportunity for hotels, motels and businesses to basically kickstart the summer. It was a nice economic development surge,” continued the mayor.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.