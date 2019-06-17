How one woman’s big dreams founded Big Dreams Racing

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- Kelli Klein of Big Dreams Racing has decided that it’s her time. After raising her son on her own, working in hospitality for 10 years, followed by working in an office for several more, 2019 was when she would fulfill her need for speed.

At this year’s Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix, she was the only woman competing, joining the ranks of the few who compete in the male-dominated sport of powerboat racing.

“I got laid off in January and thought, ‘Okay, that’s my sign. Here we go,’” said Ms. Klein.

“I took everything I had financially, emotionally and energy wise and put it right into Big Dreams Racing. It’s time. Some people think it’s a silly name, but I do have big dreams,” continued Ms. Klein. “It’s not just big dreams for me, it’s for my family, my friends, for generations to come, for people who have big dreams but don’t know how to go about getting them.”

After racing with Reindl Powerboat Chief Executive Officer Chris Reindl for her first couple of races, due to contractual differences she will continue her racing career navigating lakes and oceans with her college sweetheart and world champion powerboat racer, Eric Treadwell of Treadwell Motorsports Marketing Group. Mr. Treadwell also does marketing for the boats “Typhoon” and “Done Deal.”

She said every time they would speak on the phone, Mr. Treadwell would ask when she was going to start racing.

“It’s always been a conversation every time we got on the phone, ‘You ready to race yet? You ready to go?’

“He remembers back in the day, I’ve always been a natural driver, I’ve always loved driving, I’ve always loved speed and some things never change. No matter how old you are, it doesn’t matter, some things just don’t change,” said Ms. Klein.

