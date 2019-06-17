Beached boats and rough waters marked Grand Prix races

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A powerboat spun out of control and one was beached during the 2019 Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix races on Sunday.

“It was rough and painful,” said Jay Wohltman of “Done Deal,” a ProStock V class racer who competed in the noon race. He said the race only went seven laps instead of the usual 10, due to the windy conditions on the water. “It was so big out there and you were bouncing, your neck snapping. It was very rough in the boat.”

“Play It Again,” one of the ProStock V class boats which raced at noon, lost control and began to take on water, according to ProStock V competitor Tom “The Gun” Crowley of “Typhoon” racing team.

Mr. Crowley said he was just happy “Typhoon” was still intact. “Other boats broke, but we made it back in one piece,” he said.

The 537 Reindl powerboat, which competed in the second race at 2 p.m., was unable to finish and was found by the edge of the shoreline a few blocks away from The White Sands Resort and Spa. A lifeguard on the scene said the boat had experienced engine failure, and a representative from Sea Tow informed its waterlogged racers the boat would have to be removed by land due to safety issues.

The Grand Prix featured races at noon and 2 p.m. There were first place winners in each of the nine classes. ProStock V, Class 6 and Class 7 competed in the first race; Class 1, Class 1 U.S.A., Class 2, Class 3, Class 4 and Class 5 competed in the second race.

The first place winners of the first race were “Phase 5” from ProStock V, “NUWave Marina” from Class 6 and “NJI Motorsports” from Class 7.

The first place winners of the second race were “Bounty Hunter” racing uncontested in Class 1; “Miss Geico” racing uncontested in the international ClassONE U.S.A category; “Bull on the Beach” racing uncontested in Class 2; “Wazzup” from Class 3; “Saris Racing” from Class 4 and “Reinforcer” from Class 5.

