Parade of powerboats floats through Point Pleasant Beach

The 2019 Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix Boat Parade attracted visitors from far and wide to the borough on Saturday, as competing powerboat teams showed off the vessels they would be racing the following afternoon.

Former Councilwoman Barbara Reid, who was the Grand Marshal for the race’s 50th anniversary, led the fleet of boats down Arnold Avenue.

“It’s so cute when you go past the little kids, especially the girls,” said Ms. Reid. “The little girls want to wave no matter what.”

The boats were filled with friends and family of the racers, who tossed beaded necklaces and candy to onlookers who crowded the avenue in order to catch a glimpse of this year’s competitors.

Paul Carusone and his son Paul Jr. said they came to the Shore from Albany, New York, to see the parade and watch Sunday’s race.

“We came years and years ago, and this is our first time back in a few years,” said Mr. Carusone. “He loves boats, I love boats. The weather was nice so we came down from Albany to check it out.”

The two were hoping to see Miss GEICO, the neon yellow behemoth of a boat, which has won over 100 individual races and 10 world titles, according to the Miss GEICO team website.

