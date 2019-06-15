Brick’s Bandejas suffers second-straight defeat

New York, New York- Brick Township’s Ricky Bandejas experienced something new, something unpleasant, in his Bellator 222 bout with Patrick Mix.

He tapped to a rear-naked choke just 1:06 into the first round at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 14. It is the first time he has suffered back-to-back losses in his career.

Bandejas found himself in trouble early on as Mix took his opponent’s back and climbed up for a body triangle. Bandejas stayed composed and fought off the arms of Mix, avoiding a rear-naked choke.

Mix eventually sank his arm under the neck, causing Bandejas ito fall to his back. Mix sealed his Bellator-debut victory after Bandejas tapped moments later. .

The loss drops Bandejas to 1-2 inside the Bellator cage with his only win coming from a highlight knockout against James Gallagher in his promotion debut at Bellator 204 on Aug. 17, 2018.

Bandejas suffered his first loss after six-straight victories by losing via unanimous decision to Juan Archuleta at Bellator 214 on Jan 26. His six-fight win streak was highlighted with his win over Gallagher and a short reign as the Cage Fury Fighting Championships Interim Bantamweight Champion.

Mix remains undefeated with an 11-0 record, including seven wins by submission. Bandejas falls to 11-3, causing him to drop in the title chase.

It may be a unique scenario for Bandejas, but it is also a new chance to come back.

