Small businesses courted in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Small businesses interested in moving into vacated storefronts will have the opportunity to have their construction fees waived by the township for another two years after the council voted to renew the existing ordinance, first passed in 2017.

In the two years since the ordinance was passed, 21 small businesses have filled vacant locations throughout Brick, according to Mayor John Ducey.

The program is open to any business that is less than 5,000 square-feet willing to open its doors in a storefront that has been vacant for at least a year.

“This will waive the permit fees to encourage mom-and-pop startup businesses going into those empty spots rather than building new or going into bigger spots, so it’s more for the mom-and-pop stores,” Mayor Ducey said on Tuesday night.

The mayor said the program has sparked interest across the state, and he has spoken about it at Stockton College and the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

“It’s been well received around the state. Other people, townships have asked me how we do it, how we go about doing it. Our township went through all the heavy work of talking DCA [Department of Consumer Affairs] into allowing us to do this program, and we’re the first ones in the state [to do this].”

