Pastor’s service inspires church

POINT PLEASANT — Congregants across county lines are coming together to show their support for a local pastor who has taken up the call to serve as a chaplain in the U.S. Army National Guard.
For many years, Rev. Hyun-Bo Shim, pastor at Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, felt a passion and calling to minister to the men and women stationed overseas defending the country’s freedom.
“Joining up for any military service, we felt like we were way too old, but he had this conviction that he wanted to be there for the soldiers, to care for the soldiers and that is the reason he joined,” wife Rev. Sunny Shim, a pastor at Wall United Methodist Church, said. “It was a big leap of faith that he took.”
Following boot camp and training any other recruit would go through, Rev. Shim was officially deployed earlier this year. Over the past several months, members of the congregation at Harvey Memorial and Wall UMC have come together, stepping into leadership roles he held at the church, shipping care pack-ages and treats, all in an effort to let him know they are thinking of him and anxiously await his safe return this winter.
“He has really lit a fire. He is just such an inspiration to all of us,” said Triche Sherman, a member of Harvey Memorial.
