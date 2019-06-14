Make way for ducklings

WALL TOWNSHIP – Two township police officers took time to help some mallard ducklings make their way safely across a busy road in a rainstorm during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, June 11.

Around 9 a.m., Ptl. Kevin Orender and Ptl. Stephen Swenson responded to the intersection of Route 35 and Belmar Boulevard after a report of baby ducklings in the roadway causing a traffic hazard, Capt. Greg Carpino said.

The officers, with the help of concerned citizens, safely gathered the baby ducklings from the roadway and reunited them with the apparent mother and father ducks nearby, he said.

No word yet on whether the ducklings are named Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Oack and Quack.

[more_walll