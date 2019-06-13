Parker House liquor license renewal tabled to June 26

SEA GIRT — The borough council Wednesday tabled a decision on renewal of the seasonal liquor license for The Parker House to June 26.

After a discussion viewed by more than 300 residents, officials and representatives, officials opted for a meeting with Parker House representatives prior to June 26. The current license runs through June.

Attorney Roger McLaughlin, representing The Parker House, requested that the council approve the establishment’s liquor license with the same 13 conditions set during last year’s renewal hearings. He said The Parker House has made efforts in recent years to address issues of noise, crowding, and patron behavior.

However, Charles Sapienza, Sea Girt’s Alcoholic Beverage Control attorney, recommended the additional meeting to discuss proposed solutions to some of those issues.

Mr. McLaughlin said The Parker House is willing to have a portion of its property used to create a drop-off and pickup loading zone on First Avenue outside the establishment. The current loading zone on Ocean Avenue has become a point of contention with the establishment’s neighbors.

The borough recently received a letter from the Monmouth County Engineer, Joseph M. Ettore, stating a loading zone would not be possible on First Avenue, which is a county road. However, Mr. McLaughlin said the county did not take into account The Parker House plan to extend the zone onto its property.

The council also voted to introduce an ordinance to extend the loading zone by converting an existing handicapped parking space. Officials said the designation of the handicapped space in that location posed safety problems.

