Making memories on the porch

For many natives to the area as well as vacationers, summer starts not just at the shore, but on the porch of one or both of the area’s iconic establishments and sister restaurants; The Columns and The Parker House.

While both establishments bring their own level of uniqueness to their communities, they also have many similarities and look forward to another season of good times and lasting memories for each and every person who steps through the doors.

“ … We’re looking forward to continued venues for the community to enjoy,” said Leslie Sims, a member of the management team. “To be destinations for locals and out-of-town guests, to provide a safe, fun environment with great live music and great food.”

THE PARKER HOUSE

The Parker House, located on 1st Avenue in Sea Girt, was established in 1878 and has remained a Sea Girt fixture for both year-round locals and summer visitors ever since. Serving fine food and good times for over 140 years, within the last year or two Parker House welcomed a new chef who has been busy making exciting culinary creations.

One of these is Lobster Fried Rice, which is featured on the regular menu. Brand new this year is the addition of Taco Tuesday, but with a special Parker House take on it.

According to Sims, you will have to stop in and see what the taco surprise will be as each week will feature different types of tacos, whether that is fish, chicken, steak or a different creation. While the taco types may change week to week, one thing for certain is that it will always be unique combinations.

“And you know there might be some that become house favorites and then they might be featured every week, but he likes to experiment,” said Sims. “He’ll do like octopus and pork belly. All unique creations.”

“Monday is also Burger Night,” said Sims. “He’s going to do a sort of build-your-own-burger, but he’s going to be putting unique twists on classic burgers as well.”

Burger Night consists of a build-your-own-burger that will start at $10.95. The Taco Tuesday creations will be $14.95. Wednesdays will be Lobster Night again with a one-and-a-quarter pound lobster dinner, which comes with choice of starch and a vegetable for $15.95.

The World Famous Raw Bar Menu, which is open seven days a week from noon to close, offers a selection of seafood and other dishes like mini-cheeseburgers for $3, one-pound lobster for $12, steamed clams for $11, shrimp $6 for six or $10 for a dozen and much more.

Head to The Parker House on the weekends for weekend brunch when the establishment will open early and feature breakfast favorites for guests to enjoy.

COMMUNITY MATTERS FOR SISTER RESTAURANTS

The community continues to be of utmost importance to The Parker House. For The Parker House, its location and ability to give back remain a top priority. “… Loving where we are, we love Sea Girt,” expressed Sims.

The Parker House hosts different fundraisers for the Sea Girt PTO, the Sea Girt Firehouse and more, shared Sims.

Last year, Parker Gives Back fundraisers included the Annual SG Fire Department fundraiser, Holly Club of Sea Girt, NJ Sharing Network, Manasquan VFW, Quincy Lee Foundation for pediatric cancer, Sea Girt Lifeguards, Long Blue Line, Squan-a-thon and Spring Lake Booster Club.

Another way to aid the community as well as the environment this year is that both establishments are eco-friendly this year, which includes hay straws and no plastic. In addition, both establishments continue to host fundraisers and support local organizations each year.

Every Sunday The Columns features a different local nonprofit group. Instead of collecting a cover at the door, donations are accepted for the featured nonprofit group. The grassroots community involvement is a major focal point of both establishments and the charity organizations the two establishments work with are the same.

THE COLUMNS

The Columns, established in 1883 in Avon-by-the-Sea, has been a seasonal shore favorite ever since its inception. The restaurant, bar and nightclub offers fresh menu selections, quality drinks and live music plus a sweeping elevated wrap-around porch.

Tuesday Clambakes return with the standard pot starting at $14.95 and then you can build it by adding lobster claws or a half-lobster.

On Wednesdays, The Columns features Surf n’ Turf night and will feature live music with Vinyl at 6:30 p.m. The dinner special is a Petite Filet and Lobster Tail for $20.95.

Thursday is once again dedicated to the renowned Lobster Palooza, featuring a one-and-a-quarter pound lobster paired with your choice of starch and a vegetable for $15.95. There will be lobster giveaways at the bar and Guns 4 Hire will be rocking the house every Thursday. Each nightly dinner special is offered from 5 to 10 p.m.

“One of the new featured dishes at The Columns is the Backyard Chicken,” shared Sims. “It’s a very beautiful dish.

“It’s half a roasted chicken and it comes stacked on a plate with a side and veggies, it looks and tastes really good.”

One of the best things about The Columns? The location of course. “And I guess for The Columns, being oceanfront,” answered Sims. ‘How nice is it to dine with such a beautiful view?”

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Columns always offers guests an exciting musical lineup. On the upcoming calendar on Friday, June 14 Howl will perform at 10 p.m. On Saturday, June 15 Fast Clare will play at 4 p.m. and Undisputed will go on at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, June 16 guests can enjoy Joe Baracata from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by Bob Bandiera & Friends at 6 p.m.

The following week features Joe Baracata Band on Friday, June 21 at 10 p.m. On Saturday, June 22 Fast Clare will perform at 4 p.m., Blue Highways at 9 p.m. in the Grill Room and the night will come to an end with Screaming Broccoli at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, June 23 Joe Baracata will continue to rock the afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by Bob Bandiera & Friends at 6 p.m.

Don’t miss out on all the memories to be made at The Columns this summer. Keep the good food and good times alive on the porch.