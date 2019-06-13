It’s not magic, it’s science



BRICK TOWNSHIP -— Classroom science experiments were in full effect at Brick Memorial High School’s annual Science Night Out where over 200 students and family members gathered in the auditorium to watch and participate in another year of hands-on experiments Tuesday evening.

Brick Memorial chemistry teacher Maria DeBruin, known to her students as “DeBru of the Science Guru,” and her Advanced Placement [AP] students conducted science experiments for students visiting from local elementary schools who were seated in the bleachers or improvised floor seating with their parents.



Ms. DeBruin brought out her class of more than 30 students before the demonstrations began to introduce themselves and state their favorite science subject such as acids and bases, thermodynamics and chemical bonding.

According to Ms. DeBruin, who is also a chemistry professor at Monmouth University, this is the seventh annual Science Night Out that has blossomed since it first began with just a few students.

“I started Science Night Out seven years ago, with only eight students in my first AP Chemistry class, as a way to get younger students excited about science,” Ms. DeBruin said. “Every year, we begin planning the show immediately following the AP Chemistry exam, which is the first week of May.”

For the AP students in her class, this is the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work and a celebration of completing their AP exams, which are in May. This leaves Ms. DeBruin and her students about a month to plan their demonstrations.

“All of the demonstrations are directly aligned to the AP curriculum I taught them throughout the year,” she said. “Science Night Out is the culmination of all of their hard work throughout the year in AP Chemistry.”

