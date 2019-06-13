Dining around the world sans passport

FLAMES BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE

Dine like you’re in Brazil without leaving Belmar at Flames Brazilian Steakhouse, where the restaurant is proud to serve authentic Brazilian “Churrasco.” For those not familiar with Brazilian “Churrasco” it is when different tender cuts of meat are seasoned and roasted to perfection and then brought to you one by gauchos at a time on large skewers.

When diners choose to experience the full rodizio, the show begins as soon as one flips their token to the green side. While you won’t be privy to what’s coming first, a wide variety of beef, pork, chicken, turkey and lamb will be served and sliced tableside until you flip your token over to the black side. Whether you choose to dine full rodizio or gourmet salad bar only, one can indulge in an abundant buffet featuring gourmet fresh salads, signature hot entrees and side dishes. While it’s very hard to do, try and save room for dessert as each selection is made from scratch following traditional family recipes.

1000 Main St., Belmar

732-681-7680

flamesbraziliansteakhouse.com

THAI JASMINE TO GO RESTAURANT

Thai Jasmine To Go is an authentic Thai restaurant that brings authentic Thai cuisine right to your door as each dish is made to order daily and always ready for delivery to your home or job. Stop in to the Point Pleasant Beach location and dine in or take out, no matter your preference your meal is guaranteed to be authentic, fresh and absolutely delicious.

Thai Jasmine To Go offers the best carefully measured family recipes, which were honed for many years in Chiangmai Thailand, so guests will receive consistent flavor year round. Dishes also include all-natural, non GMO and locally sourced ingredients. As descendants of some of the best chefs in Thailand, Thai Jasmine believes one taste is all it will take to know you’re dining on true, authentic Thai cuisine. Some of the Chef’s Recommended dishes include Seafood-Pad Thai, Pla Rad Prik, which is fried basa fillet topped with sweet chili sauce served with vegetables, Spicy Eggplants & Tofu, Roasted Duck Curry and many more.

500 Washington Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

732-475-6475

thaijasminetogo.com

PASCAL & SABINE

Wishing you could jetset to Paris and indulge your taste buds in the finest French cuisine? If you answered yes, then you’re in luck because Pascal & Sabine serves a taste of France in Asbury Park. The only thing missing is the Eiffel Tower. Pascal & Sabine boasts an offering of simple delights of the European brasserie. The menu offers a wide array of selections, which start with Caviar. Pascal & Sabine proudly serves Regiis Ova caviar with whipped creme fraiche, potato blinis and gaufrette chips. Another menu section is devoted to Can to Table selections, which are prized as much as the fresh catch in Europe. Pascal’s seafood selections are packed by hand and filled with the finest olive oil.

In addition, the menu features fromage du jour, charcuterie selections, soups & salads, small plates like escargot and Hudson Valley foie gras, accompaniments as well as plates like Coq Au Vin, Moules Frites, Troute Almondine and more. Pair your meal with a fine selection of wines or a signature cocktail shaken to perfection.

601 Bangs Ave., Asbury Park

732-774-3395

pascalandsabine.com







ADA’S GOJJO ETHIOPIA AND DOMINICAN RESTAURANT

Ada’s Gojjo restaurant in Asbury Park features a unique blend of authentic Ethiopian and Dominican flavors. The menu features a wide array of delicious plates piled with classic dishes created from scratch and bursting with flavor. Guests can also enjoy daily specials, which incorporate seasonal as well as local fresh ingredients and recipes that are authentic and time tested.

Some dishes from the Ethiopian section of the menu include Ada’s Special Ye Siga Tibs, lean beef marinated in the restaurant’s special sauce and sauteed with onions, rosemary, tomatoes, fresh garlic and ginger as well as Key Wot, tender beef cubes sauteed in spicy Ethiopian butter and stewed in red pepper sauce with onions, garlic and ginger. There are also chicken, lamb and vegetarian selections and all entrees are served on a homemade injera with your choice of two side vegetables.

The Dominican Menu offers chicken and beef stew, Mofongo options served with homemade sauce, skirt steak with salsa, bacalao [cod] in red sauce and side orders like sweet or green plantains, boiled yucca, yellow rice and beans and more.

1301 Memorial Dr., Asbury Park

732-222-5005

adagojjo.com

SUMO HIBACHI STEAKHOUSE & SUSHI

The Goh family first opened the doors of Sumo Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, located in the Allaire Plaza in Wall, 13 years ago. Anyone who has ever stepped foot into the establishment has been greeted with a warm welcome and friendly smile from Gina Goh.

Stop in for hibachi and be dazzled as your food is skillfully and artistically prepared at your table by a master chef. Choose fresh ingredients from an authentic selection like filet mignon, chicken or shrimp to name a few, which are then paired with fried rice, noodles and vegetables. Sushi selections are top-notch as Sumo has built its reputation on carrying only the finest in fresh fish and the ability to create a variety of sushi, sashimi and generous selection of amped-up special rolls.

1933 Highway 35, Wall

732-282-1388

sumohibachisteakhouseadsushibar.weebly.com

AARZU MODERN INDIAN BISTRO

Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro presents an exceptional upscale dining experience. According to its site, modern Indian cuisine is making rapid strides and Aarzu’s endeavor is to create new dishes and recreate time-tested traditional recipes into dishes that delight guests. Taste, texture and presentation are the restaurant’s focus and its recipes involve diverse elements as well as unique food pairings.

At Aarzu the decor, lighting, colors, art and serving platters are designed to complement the food, which creates the complete modern experience for guests. Some menu items include street food selections like Gol Gappa, flour spheres, guava mint and potato stu ng and Eggplant Chaat with candied ginger, date chutney and black salt. Mains features dishes like Tariwallah Kukad, their version of Homestyle Chicken Curry, Lamb Chops with cumin, ginger and mustard oil and Dhaba Goat Masala, which is pot braised, with cinnamon and house blend spice. Chicken 65 is served with chilly yoghurt, curry leaf and ginger. The menu boasts numerous vegetarian dishes as well, like Anjeer Kofta, fig & cheese dumplings and Tandoori Gobhi Saag, roasted cauliflower, spinach and ginger.

30 E Main Street, Freehold

732-333-0933

aarzu.com.