Arts that dazzle at Algonquin

After lying dormant for over a decade, the Algonquin Theatre opened its doors once more in the early 90’s with the ability to handle both movies and live performances as opposed to strictly being a movie theatre. In 2011, the Algonquin Theatre basically moved to a full- time performing arts venue, which it remains today, with an eight-show season. See a play come to life on the Algonquin stage with performances that dazzle, making memories that stand the test of time.

FROM CINEMA TO BROADWAY

When the Algonquin stepped up to a full-time performing arts model in 2011, then-executive director Bill Whitefield started the Broadway Series, with productions that were predominantly Broadway shows or shows very similar to a Broadway show, big name musicals, big name plays, and presenting them year round, shared David Applegate, director of marketing and public relations.

According to Applegate, at the same time they also began the Algonquin Youth Ensemble, with children in the existing Performing Arts Academy auditioning for these main stage performances. The Youth Ensemble allows the children to learn about the theater and get an education as opposed to simply doing whatever it takes for the director to put up a show.

“The talent level around here is just phenomenal,” he said. “It’s what allows us to put on really good shows. There’s just such an incredibly talented group of performers here.”

Applegate fondly recalled the first big summer show the theater staged was “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

“That program has continued to evolve,” added Applegate.”Starting, I believe, three seasons ago, it became a free program.”

From 2011 on, the Algonquin has been striving to integrate their educational program onto the main stage while also presenting productions year round.

The Youth Ensemble ranges in age for each show, but the young performers must be at least high school students, up to age 18. This summer the Algonquin and the Youth Ensemble look forward to presenting “Newsies.”

MORE TO OFFER

“In addition to our eight productions a year, we fill the other weekends with, usually it’s music,” said Applegate. “We still do some film. We do a short film event every year. We’ve been doing the Garden State Film Festival shorts over the last few years.

“We do a Jazz Series, where we do three concerts a year that are big band or other Jazz usually the earlier years of the genre –– the 20s, 30s and 40s are featured.

“We do an Orchestra Series with Father Alphonse Stephenson, who’s very popular and continues to be very popular. This year the orchestra now includes an opera every year.

“And this year we had 900 people come to an opera over two performances, which was fantastic, adding some diversity to our program in terms of what we’re offering.”

The theater hosts a plethora of concerts each year, which are typically tribute acts with anything from the 50’s and 60’s to the 70’s and 80’s as they try to cater to a range of audiences.

“We have a Family Series we just launched last year, which is five shows, which are an hour on Saturday mornings, a little bit more palatable,” explained Applegate.

The Family Series is designed for the pre-k, kindergarten, first and second-grade age group and is presented for general public consumption.

The Algonquin also has an Education Series, which presents some 10 to 12 shows a year when local schools buy tickets and head to the theater. It’s safe to say that there is always something happening at the Algonquin and the wide array of happenings provides something for everyone.

“We’re usually between 90 and 100 performances per year happening on our stage, so we’re having a performance once every four to five days,” he said. “And then beyond that, the classes, there are rehearsals.

“There’s literally not a period of time where the building lies dormant for more than a day or two at a time. It’s quite a bit going on,” added Applegate with a smile.

“NEWSIES”

When it comes time to pick shows for each season, the Algonquin deals with several companies that handle the licensing, but there are stipulations. You cannot do any show that is running on Broadway, currently on tour or on a tour that goes through New Jersey or a show another professional theater, like Paper Mill Playhouse or the State Theatre, is producing.

According to Applegate, “Newsies” had recently become available when it was time to select shows for the upcoming season. This is the first summer “Newsies” has been available for the Algonquin to produce.

“So we try to jump on the opportunity to do a show that’s really popular right away,” he added. “Second, we’ve got a great group of young men right now that are the right age to star in the show. We can cast it. There are some shows that we just wouldn’t be able to cast based on the pool of talent that we have here.”

“Newsies” will take the Algonquin stage from July 13 through 28, with various performances. The Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit is a story that inspires everyone to fight for what’s right and seize the day. The second show of the summer will be “A Chorus Line,” from Aug. 9 through 18.

“ … Looking ahead to the season, we’ve cast both shows for the summer,” he said. “The casts have already done their table read, they’re already in rehearsal. So we’re really excited.

“We’ve got a great cast lined up for both shows. Tickets are on sale, people are buying the tickets. The postcards are hit, the brochures are hitting, the posters are up. So everyone really gets excited.

“It’s now a couple months of rehearsal and then the week of the show. The actors, the production team, go into Tech Week. They’re here from 7 o’clock at night to midnight every night putting the show together and then you have the energy of opening night. And in the summertime when it’s still light out, when you’re coming into the theater and there’s folks who come, whether they’re local, whether they’re here on vacation.

“And there’s always a really good energy heading into the summer shows.”

MORE TO THE UPCOMING SEASON

The six other shows the Algonquin will present this season are: “Mamma Mia!”, “Annie”, “Brighton Beach Memoirs”, “A Few Good Men”, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Hello Dolly.”

“ … We’re really proud to be an anchor here in Manasquan to bring people in,” said Applegate. “I mean, everybody knows Manasquan for the beach and the beachfront and all of the activity that happens there in the summer.

“But we’re excited to bring people in to downtown Manasquan. Great shops, great restaurants, great neighbors. And to be able to do that all year round, you can come, you can park for free.

You can take a walk up and down the street and do some shopping.

“And it really makes it a nice destination to come to the theater. The town being here helps us build an audience and hopefully we help the town build an audience and build some customers and diners as well. It’s something that’s extremely important to us.”