Richard A. Wardell, Jr.

Richard A. Wardell, Jr., 73, of Toms River, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late Richard and Alice [Fritz] Wardell, he was a lifelong area resident.

For many years he worked as an auto body mechanic and for Steckel’s Auto Repair