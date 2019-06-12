Dombroski pitches Crimson Knights to championship win

HAMILTON — The Wall baseball team’s talent and experience proved too much for West Morris Central on Saturday in the Group III state championship game. Wall dominated the game, 10-2 and brought home its first state championship trophy since 2004.

Crimson Knights batters gave their senior pitching ace Trey Dombroski an early 6-0 lead.

“That was a great feeling,” Dombroski said. “I haven’t had that often but that was awesome. These guys came out for me and put some runs on the board.”

Dombroski needed just 85 pitches in his complete-game effort. The southpaw went all seven innings, allowing just two unearned runs on six hits to go along with eight strikeouts. This despite feeling some soreness earlier in the week. “My shoulder was a little tight during the week,” he noted. “But I wasn’t going to let these guys down.”

It was a special game for the Wall baseball program and another state title for legendary head coach Todd Schmitt, who was emotional after the game. “We have been with him for three years at the varsity level,” Dombroski said on most seniors. “We wanted to get him a championship. “It was awesome to see tears in his eyes. Everything we worked on these three years paid off and we finally got a state championship. We love our coach and everyone worked together. We had so much fun.”

