William Thomas Sullivan Jr.

William Thomas Sullivan Jr. “Sully,” 47, of Belmar, passed away suddenly at home, of an apparent heart attack, on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Sully worked in the landscaping business for many years. He ran the Belmar Recreation Basketball League for over a decade, where he coached and refereed. His love of the game