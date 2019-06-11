Murder-suicide reported in Brick

A seventy-nine year old male and an eighty year old female were both found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence on Club House Road on Monday night, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

According Mr. Bilhimer, Brick Township Police were dispatched to the home to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Upon entering the home, the police discovered the man and the woman inside. Both had sustained a single gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Brick Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit responded and conducted an investigation.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, early stages of the investigation have revealed that the male shot his wife before taking his own life.

The crime scene has been contained and there is no danger to the public, according to the statement.