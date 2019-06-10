Sandy Ratz

Sandy Ratz, 68, of Sea Girt, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

A lifelong resident of Sea Girt, Sandy attended Mountz Grammar School in Spring Lake, Manasquan High School, University of Florida and Brookdale Community College.

A 45 year veteran of the Sea Girt fire company, he