Joseph V. Esposito, 86, of West Caldwell, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Joseph was born in Newark, and resided in West Caldwell for over 50 years. He was self-employed as a Superior Court Officer, Special Civil Part of the Essex County Courts since 1958 and still working up until his passing.
Joseph served
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)