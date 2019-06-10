Joseph V. Esposito

Joseph V. Esposito, 86, of West Caldwell, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Joseph was born in Newark, and resided in West Caldwell for over 50 years. He was self-employed as a Superior Court Officer, Special Civil Part of the Essex County Courts since 1958 and still working up until his passing.

Joseph served