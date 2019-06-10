Connie Johnson [Chadwick], 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Connie Johnson [Chadwick], 84, of, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Connie was not only a resident of the Point Pleasant area, Connie was a clamdigger as her family spanned generations at the Shore.

Connie was known to many as their favorite waitress at the Offshore Inn where she worked